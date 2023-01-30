Mrs. Yvonne Spann Boone, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at her home of 50 years, January 21, 2023 at the age of 100. She was born June 13, 1922 in Nancy, France to Ransom and Martha Peters Spann.
She was a graduate of Duke University and earned her Master’s Degree at Auburn University.
While at Duke she met her husband, Dr. Alexander White Boone. They had four boys, Alan (deceased in Vietnam), David, Charles, and John. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Over the years of her life, she was proud of having worked with the OSI (predecessor of the CIA) and FBI during WWII; obtaining her pilot’s license for small aircraft and finally, being a large part of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kate Duncan Smith, DAR School, 6077 Main Street, Grant, Alabama 35747.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Boone will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
