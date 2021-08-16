Ms. Emily (Danine) D. Bruner, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 54. She was born October 17, 1966, in Pensacola, Florida.
Mrs. Bruner is survived by her parents, Danny and Lynn Taylor; daughter, Rachel Bruner; son, Cole Bruner; brother, Kin Taylor (Emily); nephews, Collin Taylor, Evan Taylor, Grant Taylor and niece, Ella Taylor and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Mrs. Bruner is a graduate of Auburn University and then got her Master’s degree from Columbus College. She taught in the Lee County school system in the Special Education department for 34 years.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Bruner will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 21, 2021 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Laird officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home is in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home
Tallassee, Alabama
