Ms. Kathy Jean Roye Martin, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the age of 70. She was born October 3, 1950 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Mrs. Martin is survived by her son, Jason Martin (Stephanie); grandchildren, Hannah and Bryson Martin; brother, Todd Gantt (Kandy); niece and nephew, Scarlett Gantt and Zakk Gantt (Emily) and great nephew, Benji Gantt. She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. Winston and Mrs. Jean Gantt. Mrs. Martin was a member of East Tallassee Church of Christ. The family will receive friends Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike McElroy officiating.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
