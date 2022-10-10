Ms. Norma Cecilia Clyburn “Celie”, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, October 07, 2022, at the age 58.
She was born December 30, 1963 to William Gary and Mary Vann Robertson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Clyburn; brother, Robby Robertson; and father, William Gary Robertson.
Celie is survived by her daughter, Jessica Atkins (Austin); mother, Mary Vann Robertson and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity or plant a tree from the Jeffcoat Funeral Home website.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
