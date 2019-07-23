Ms. Shirley Christine Bruner, age 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1945 in Edgewood, Maryland to Leo Wright and Mable Christine Joiner Wright.
Ms. Bruner was a resident of Chipley, Florida. She was Baptist by faith. She especially loved her children and grandchild. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, watching old movies, and spending time with her family. She was a very talented seamstress. She was affectionately known as “Granny” by her grandchildren.
Ms. Bruner was preceded in death by her parents; Leo and Mable Wright, and her brother, Bobby Wright.
Ms. Bruner is survived by her sons, Lamar Smith of Chipley, Florida, Michael Smith of Chipley, Florida, and James Smith (Kristie) of Prattville, Alabama; daughters, Paula Glenn (Joel) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Tammy Smith (Billy) of Rocky Face, Georgia; her sister, Lorene Howell (Eric) of Montgomery, Alabama; eleven grandchildren, Michael Smith (Charlotte), Jamie Smith, Amanda Kelly (Adam), Brandon Fincher, Derek Glenn (Briana), Bradley Fincher, Kayla Glenn, Cole Turner, Kaylee Smith, Jasper Smith, and Dustin Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Matthew, Aliza, and Paris.
A time of visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joel Glenn and Derek Glenn officiating.
Flowers are being accepted.
Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at in Pineview Cemetery in Wetumpka, Alabama; 2325 Holtville Road AL-111, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.
