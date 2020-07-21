Nan Nette Gaither Todd, 67, of Tallassee, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 18, 2020. She was born November 5, 1952. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Will Dismukes officiating. Nan is survived by her husband, Norman Todd; daughters, Jennifer Sterling Holton (Kris) and Kristi Todd; sons, Kelly Emfinger (Patty) and Buddy Todd; brothers, Rodger Gaither and Bob Brown; grandchildren, Jazmine and Hunter Holton, Micah, Brendan, and Caitlin Emfinger, Hunter Griggs, Layla Todd, Mason Meeks, and Ben and Caroline Barnett; cousins, Tonya Rogers (Trey), Andy Bodenheimer (Julie) and Carol Wiggins; and lifelong sisters, Diane Vickers Reed and Carole Nichols. Nan is preceded in death by her loving parents, Herman Gaither and Florence Cantrell Gaither. Nan was a graduate of Tallassee High School Class of 1971 and went on to graduate from John Patterson State Technical School of Nursing in 1983 as an LPN. She worked in nursing until she retired. Nan was an avid University of Alabama football fan, loving everything Crimson Tide. Nan was a loving wife of 25 years to Norman, her soulmate. She was a loving mother to all of her kids and she loved bragging about and spoiling her grandkids. Nan was very active in the Order of the Confederate Rose and in preservation of records of the Mt. Vernon Mills in Tallassee. Nan enjoyed re-enacting at the Battles for the Armory, genealogy, ancestry, and going to flea markets and antiques stores. all she loved family. She took care of everyone. She loved everyone and considered them family. Nan was a blessing who was loved and will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Talisi Historical Preservation Society, P. O. Box 780022, Tallassee, AL 36078. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
