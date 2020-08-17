Nancy Tibbs Andrews, 84, passed away August 9, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a resident of Kent, Alabama, and was born in Crenshaw, Mississippi, on February 14, 1936. A private service for immediate family only will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Faron Golden officiating. All family and friends are welcome to join this service on Facebook Live. She is survived by her children, Elaine (Randy) Boyer and Elizabeth (David) Miller; grandchildren, Lauren (Scott) Nickerson, Kevin (Jordyn) Boyer, Rachel (Allen) Turner, and Ashton (Gary) Little; great-grandchildren, Sarah Grace Nickerson, Luke Nickerson, Maddie Boyer, Roman Boyer, Anna Claire Turner, Reed Turner, McKenzie Little and Madison Little. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert E. Andrews; her parents, Joseph and Odell Tibbs; sister, Beth Ford; and brother, Tommy Tibbs. Sewing and crocheting baby booties, bibs and blankets were her passion and she made hand-sewn heirloom clothing for her family. Everyone loved her gifts of hand-painted ceramics and Christmas ornaments. She was a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home church was Southside Baptist, Montgomery, and Bethlehem East Baptist, Kent, was her home for the last 27 years.
The family welcomes flowers to Linville Memorial Funeral Home or gifts to Bethlehem East Baptist Church or Vessel Church in her memory. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
