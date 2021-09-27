Nathan Smith “Smitty” Ledbetter, 68, of Tallassee, passed away September 20, 2021. He was born March 1, 1953. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Kathleen Ledbetter; wife, Frances Thornton Ledbetter; brothers, Billy Stokes (Frances) and A. G. Ledbetter; and brother-in-law, William T. Griffith. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Ledbetter; sisters, Pat Griffith, Kathy Lawhorn (Doug); sister-in-law, Margaret Blauw; and an extended loving family. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with memorial service following at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jeremy Brown officiating. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
