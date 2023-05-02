Neal Wilson Humphries, of San Jose, California, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 94.
Neal was a graduate of Macon County High School in 1947. He then joined the Navy, first attending the USN Electronics School, then serving during the Korean war on the destroyer USS Brinkley Bass (DD-887). After his discharge in 1951, he took a job with Philco Corporation, going back to Korea as a civilian technician. He remained with the company, even as his company was bought by Ford and changed into Philco-Ford Corporation to Aeronutronic Ford Corporation, then Ford Aerospace & Communications Corporation. Over the years, he advanced from a TecRep Contract Engineer to a Supervisory Data/Configuration Manager. In 1988, the company was sold again to Loral Corporation, where he retired in 1991. After retirement, he spent time helping with a family business, along with attending reunions of the Brinkley Bass.
Neal is survived by his daughter Anna Hopkins and his son Kenneth Humphries, and his nieces and nephew Barbara Humphries, Becky Humphries, and Thomas Humphries.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., at Salem Macon Baptist Church. Rev. Don Stephens will officiate, and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church just prior to the service starting at 1 p.m.
