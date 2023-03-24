Nell cropped.jpg

Nell B. Watwood, 96, a resident of Cramerton, NC (formerly of Eclectic, AL) passed away

Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born December 21, 1926. Visitation will be from 10 am till

11:45 am, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will

follow at 12 noon in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Keith Ray officiating. She is preceded

in death by her husband of 71 years, Lewis Watwood. She is survived by daughter, Erma

Schlotzhauer (Marty); son, Tim Watwood (Pam); grandchildren, Kahdra Emfinger Lambert

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

(John David), Chad Watwood (Ashley), Lauren Harpe and Matthew Hall; and great-

grandchildren, Micah Emfinger, Brendan Emfinger, Caitlin Emfinger, Grace Harpe, Makenzie

Hall, Dylann Watwood and Bishop Watwood. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Eclectic, Alabama

 

To plant a tree in memory of Nell Watwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.