Nell B. Watwood, 96, a resident of Cramerton, NC (formerly of Eclectic, AL) passed away
Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born December 21, 1926. Visitation will be from 10 am till
11:45 am, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will
follow at 12 noon in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Keith Ray officiating. She is preceded
in death by her husband of 71 years, Lewis Watwood. She is survived by daughter, Erma
Schlotzhauer (Marty); son, Tim Watwood (Pam); grandchildren, Kahdra Emfinger Lambert
(John David), Chad Watwood (Ashley), Lauren Harpe and Matthew Hall; and great-
grandchildren, Micah Emfinger, Brendan Emfinger, Caitlin Emfinger, Grace Harpe, Makenzie
Hall, Dylann Watwood and Bishop Watwood. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
