Nellie Laverne Bass Ledbetter, 94, of Dadeville, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her home in Lake Martin. Graveside services will be Sunday, August 6, 2023, at New Prospect Methodist Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Dan Rhodes officiating.
Mrs. Ledbetter was a loving wife of 64 years to her husband J.D. Ledbetter. She was also a great mother. She retired from Mt. Vernon Mills in Tallassee and was a lifelong member of New Prospect Methodist Church. She is survived by her son John Kenneth (Angela) Ledbetter of Lake Martin; her grandchildren Joshua Dallas (Nikki) Ledbetter and their children Sadie and Hadley Ledbetter; Kati (Curtis) Ledbetter Wallace and their children Piper, Ava, and Neely Wallace, and Jennifer O'Neal and her daughter Kaitlin (Ben) Murphy; her daughter Genice (Lee) Fuqua of Lake Martin; her grandchildren Michael Jason (Adriane) Reeves and their children Aiden, Avery and Addison; and her brothers Bennie Bass and Jim (Betty) Bass. She was preceded in death by her husband J.D. Ledbetter; her parents Curtis and Cordelia Bass; her sister Sarah Baker; and her brothers Barnie Bass, Sam Bass, and Billy Bass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.