Mrs. Nellie R. Bennett, a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born July 29, 1944, in Tallassee, Alabama, to George Marvin and Hazel Brantley West.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by her son, Robert Bennett; daughter, Sharon Taylor; sister, Debbie West; brother, Nathan West (Jean); grandchildren, Andrew Bennett, Jeremiah Bennett and Amber Sampson; great granddaughter, Aubreigh Anthony; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bennett; parents, Marvin and Hazel West and special companion, Frazier Coan.
Mrs. Bennett was a member of “Red Hatters” and she enjoyed traveling immensely.
She was employed at The Tallassee Tribune for many years and Auburn University for several years.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00PM at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tim Davis officiating.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
