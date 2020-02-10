Nellie Ruth Dopson, 87, of Tallassee, passed away February 7, 2020. She was born January 9, 1933. Funeral service will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Refuge Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Scarborough officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. She is survived by her children, Dianne Gantt and David (Patricia) Dopson; grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Cline and Krystan Chambliss; great grandchildren, Codey (Alexis) Cline, Larson Cline, Madi Chambliss, Chase Cline and Addi Chambliss; great great grandchild, Lydia Caroline Cline; siblings, Jerome Ingram and Fay (Ben) Jones; and a large, loving extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Erick and Cora Caldwell; husband, Billy Dopson and daughter, Myna Ruth Goldston. She was a lifelong member of Refuge Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the choir and a devoted Vacation Bible School teacher. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and cooking and baking; she will be remembered for her famous chocolate cake. She was a great example of finishing life well. Her generous spirit and grateful heart will be deeply missed. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
