Olin Tom Hurst, 67, of Dadeville, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Antioch United Methodist Cemetery at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Don Waldrep officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 9, 2021, at Corbitt's Funeral Home in Tuskegee from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mr. Hurst is survived by his wife of 36 years Jo Ann Hurst; his children Candy Hurst, Chrystal Waldrep, Twana Reynolds, Scott Barnhart, and Marcie Ledbetter; his grandchildren Coty Fuller, Cody Barnhart, Christopher Richardson, Chase Barnhart, Cheyenne Reynolds, Cole Hammac, Brittany Kent, Gage Kent, and J.T. Ledbetter; his great grandchildren Kira, Jaylan, and Anyia Chappell, Cameron and Colsyn Crayton, Brantley Barnhart, and Jordyn Smith; his brother Bob Hurst; his sister Mary Ann Hurst; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Betty Jean Hurst; his son Randall Barnhart; his grandchildren Rita JoAnn Reynolds, JoAnna Sky Hurst, and Amanda Hammac; and his brothers Ricky Hurst and Larry Hurst.
