Olive Webster “Ollie” McGhar, 90, of Notasulga, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bethany House in Auburn. Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.. at Woodland Presbyterian Church on AL Hwy 199 with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at her home at 7887 AL Hwy 199 in Notasulga from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830, or to Woodland Presbyterian Church, c/o John Eidsmoe 2648 Pine Acres, Pike Road, AL 36064. Full obituary can be seen at www.corbittsfuneralhome.com.
