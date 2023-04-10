Mrs. Olivia G. Humphries, a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born April 10, 1944.
Mrs.Humphries survived by her husband of 59 years Edward V. Humphries; her daughter Deborah H. Norton (Barry Norton); her son E. Chris Humphries; her granddaughter Anna N. Ray (Ryan Ray); and her great grandchildren Baya Ray, Staxon Ray, and due in July, Mack Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Oscar Gray, and brother Melvin Gray. Mrs. Humphries was a graduate of Tallassee High School, class of ‘62 and attended Massey Draughn Business School. She was a faithful member of Tallassee’s Elam Baptist Church where she served in WMU and led a G.A. program, and also loved being a Master Gardener. She served her family being an amazing and devoted homemaker, always making sure her family and friends were taken care of, loved, and knew the Lord. The family is celebrating her life at Elam Baptist Church in Tallassee, Tuesday April 11, 2023. Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M., and her funeral with begin at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Salem-Macon Baptist Church Cemetery in Notasulga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.