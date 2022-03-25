Opal Dean Ransom, 78, of Tallassee, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in Rose Hill Cemetery with Steve Schmitt and Rev. Billy Reinhardt officiating. Mrs. Ransom is survived by her husband of 63 years Harold Lee Ransom, Sr.; her son Harold Lee (Tracy) Ransom, Jr.; her daughter Teresa (Danny) Strong; her grandchildren Crystal Wright, Crystin Ransom, Jessica Thomas, Hannah Golden, Ashley Strong, Jordan Strong, Cheyenne Hobbs, and Sadie Strong; 11 great grandchildren; her sister Joyce (Tommy) Harris; and her brother James (Nancy) Kent. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, Tallassee Senior Center, 3 Freeman Ave., Tallassee, AL 36078.
