Mrs. Patricia M. “Mony” Swindall, a resident of Prattville, Alabama, and formerly of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, February 16, 1951 to Horace Edward and Ruth Bearden Martin.
Mrs. Swindall is survived by her daughters, Karen Beshears (Ron), Jennifer Dasher (John) and Jessica Locke (Jason); son, Larry Swindall (Dana); brothers, Randy Martin (Teresa) and James Martin (Ann); sisters, Wanda Hamilton (Jimmy) and Linda Mask (Tracy); sister-in-law, Lora Martin; grandchildren, Camron Dasher, Gracie Dasher, Sam Locke, Christa Schryvers, Colby Swindall and Hunter Swindall; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Phillip Swindall; her parents, Horace and Ruth Martin and her brother, Donnie Martin.
After raising her children, Mrs. Swindall attended nursing school and received her nursing degree. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 1:00PM in Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
