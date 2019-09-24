Patsy L. McAbee, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Oak Park in Auburn. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at West Side Independent Baptist Church in Tallassee at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Valley. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Mrs. McAbee was a long time member of Westside Independent Baptist Church. Mrs. McAbee is survived by her children Dennis (Cathy) McAbee and Donna (Jim) Banks; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and her brother-in-law Glen Houser. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace McAbee, her son Jerry McAbee, her parents High and Mary Hoskins, her brother Henry (Rosemary) Hoskins, and her sister Jean Houser. The family would especially like to thank Christine, Ellen, Aleshia, Dr. Royal, and the staff at Oak Park for their loving care.
