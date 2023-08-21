Mr. Paul Leonard Barcus, II, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at the age of 66. He was born August 21, 1956, in Elkins, West Virginia.
Mr. Barcus is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra T. Barcus; children, John Stuckey (Katie); Jahaira Barcus and Johnathan Paul Barcus (Adriana); grandchildren, Ayden Barcus, Kataleya Barcus, Michael Robert Barcus, Johnathan Leonidas and Jacob Roman; brothers-in-law, Wayne Turley and Russ Turley; nephew, Jesse Ewell Barcus (Michelle) and great-niece, Jeselle Barcus.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Helen Gray; step-dad, Ewell Darden and his brother, Jessie Lynn Barcus.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
