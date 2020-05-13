Pauline Hurt Williams, 75 of Tallassee, Alabama was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Mrs. Williams was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on March 20, 1945 to the late James Hurt Sr. and Fannie Christine Hurt. She was predeceased by sister Nina Mae Hurt, brothers Charles Hurt, James Hurt Jr., and stepson Eric Griffin. She was a member of Wall Street A.M.E. Zion Church, Tallassee, AL. She retired from Neptune Water Meter Company after many years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Left to cherish her memories are husband Lanier Williams Sr., sons Ronald (Mavolyn) Hurt and Lanier Williams Jr., daughter Latasha Williams, special daughters Audrey Murray and Sonya Hurt. 13 Grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, aunt Katherine Morgan, special son Willie Smith Jr., and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of her life was held 2pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at McKenzie’s Funeral Home Chapel.
The Rev. Charles Adams officiated, and McKenzie’s Funeral Home directed.
