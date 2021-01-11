Peggy Joyce Boswell, 76, of Tallassee, passed away January 7, 2021. She was born December 8, 1944. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 11 am to 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial will follow at Central Baptist Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. Boswell; son, Lee Boswell; daughter, Denise Boswell; parents, Robert Lee Myers Sr. and Irene Myers; brothers, Billy Ray Myers, Thomas Myers and Robert Lee Myers Jr.; and sisters, Mary Jewell Cooper, Bobbie Nell Boswell and Marie Wingard. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Scott and Sylvia Mayfield (Brian); grandchildren, Kristina Atkins, Amanda Hunt Baker (Michael), Sonya Hunt, Justin Woods, Jonathon Scott, Jarrod Scott, Chloe Mayfield, Adalyn Mayfield, Bailee Mayfield, Christopher Finley (Amanda), Caliste Chong and Josh Boswell (Cheyenne); ten great grandchildren; and siblings, James Myers (June) and Barbara Dryer (Ed). Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Eclectic, Alabama

To send flowers to the family of Peggy Boswell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
84632 Tallassee Hwy
ECLECTIC, AL 36024
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 12
Service
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
12:00PM
Graveside - Central Baptist Church Cemetery
3515 W. Central Rd
WETUMPKA, AL 36092
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

