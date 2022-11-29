Rebecca G. Baker, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born January 06, 1953, in LaGrange, Georgia to William and Annie B. Gross.
Rebecca is survived by two daughters, Jenny Nash and Bobbie Pinkard; sister, Betty Jo Perry; brother, James Harold Gross; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Tyson and her sisters, Nancy Clark, Priscilla Howard and Deborah Bandy.
Rebecca was a member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church and she loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
