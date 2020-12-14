Rev. Kenneth Keppel, 72, of Tallassee, passed away December 10, 2020. He was born
November 6, 1948. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Watson Chapel Congregational Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Keppel and Dorothy Bartlett; parents-in-law, Rev. James Thomas and Margaret McAdams and brother, Lonnie Keppel. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverley Keppel; children, Denise (James) Meredith and Danielle (Glen) Powell; grandchildren, Alissa, Keaton, Alexandra, Jack, Sophia, Alexandria, Mira, Shannon and Rachel; and a large, loving extended family. He served in the U. S. Navy and was a former pastor of Watson Chapel Congregational Church in Eclectic, AL. His hobbies were gardening and computers. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
