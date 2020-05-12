Richard L. Bennett
Richard Lincoln Bennett, 85, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020. He was a long time resident of Tallassee, AL. and a member of Riverside Heights Baptist Church as well as being a retiree of Neptune/ Schlumberger Industries. Mr. Bennett was born in Home, PA. on January 21, 1935 to Karl and Marion Bennett. He moved to the South in order to attend Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, AL. where he met his wife, Billie Ruth Nabors Bennett, of Hueytown, AL. He is survived by his children, Sharon Linxwiler of Aurora, CO. and John (Yvette) Bennett of Tallassee; two grandsons, Karl Bennett and John Brandon Linxwiler; as well as his sister, Karlin (Al) Yedlicka and family in Pittsburgh, PA. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Marietta Bennett. Mr.Bennett will be buried beside his beloved wife, Billie Ruth, in Hueytown.
