Richard Leon Russell, 52, of Eclectic passed away August 1, 2019. He was born August 27, 1966. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel with Minister Ed Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time at Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Russell; children, Michelle Nicole Russell, Kandace Rena Russell, Richard Leon Russell Jr., William Vinson Russell and John Wesley Russell; parents, Patricia and Jerry Granthum; siblings, Theresa Hughes, Harvey Russell, Evelyn Russell and Bo Granthum; and grandchildren, Layton Lawrence, Triston Lawrence and Baylor. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.