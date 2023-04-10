Mrs. Rita Finlayson Jones, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born February 18, 1937 in Bullock County, Alabama, to James Malcom and Daisy Cope Finlayson.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of sixty years, Freddie Jones; sons, Jason Jones (Deidre) and Jared Jones; grandchildren, Collin Jones, Jace Jones, Evelyn Grace Jones (Michael Reeves) and Jade Jones; great grandson, Coltyn Reeves; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Daisy Finlayson and seven brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Jones was a teacher at Tallassee High School for 36 ½ years. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church, Tallassee.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Dr. Trey Waldrop officiating. There will be a private family burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Tallassee.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.