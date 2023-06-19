Robert Jackson “Buddy” Gross, Jr., 86, of Wetumpka, Alabama went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2023. He was born June 20, 1936. A celebration of life service will be held at Linville Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service to begin at 11:00 am with Michael Gross officiating. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jackson Gross, Sr. and Hattie Inez Gross and brothers, Elzie Gross, Jerry Gross, and Sam Gross. He is survived by sons, Michael (Marcilla) Gross and Pete (Betty Ruth) Russell; daughters, Jayne Russell and Lisa (Cliff) Bufford; grandchildren, Dawson Gross, Cora Ann Bufford and Allen Bufford; sister, Ann Robertson; niece, Donna Jo Darnell; nephews, Robert Gross, Wendell Robertson and Wayne Robertson. A lifelong resident of Elmore County, Buddy worked at Mount Vernon Mills for 40 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch, where a good game of dominos might ensue, while waving at all the people that passed and honked. Many a world problems were solved on that front porch and that corner of the world will never be the same without him. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
