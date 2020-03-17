Rodney Turner Aldridge, 66, of Tallassee, AL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Carrville Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Nobles officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Aldridge; children, Dori Aldridge Conner (Aaron) of Gainesville, GA, Carli Aldridge of Tallassee, AL and Jeremy Aldridge (Laura) of Montgomery, AL; brother, Rocky Aldridge (Wendy) of Wetumpka, AL; sister-in-law, Judy Murphy of Auburn AL; and grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Aldridge of Montgomery, AL; Allie Conner of Gainesville, GA and Baby Conner will be arriving in August 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Annie Catherine Aldridge and a brother, Wayne Murphy. Rodney graduated from Tallassee High School Class of 1972 where he played basketball and was a member of the swim team. He graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He was employed as a Reliability Technologist at Neptune for 45 years where he made many lifelong friends. He was a member of Carrville Baptist Church where he served in the Food Pantry Ministry and Operation Christmas Child. He enjoyed singing karaoke and was a die-hard Alabama football fan. Rodney loved God, his family and friends and his greatest desire was that they would all know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Donations may be made to Carrville Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry, Operation Christmas Child or the Building Fund at Carville Baptist Church, 2436 Notasulga Rd, Tallassee, AL 36078. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
