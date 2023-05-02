Rose Ann Bak Cotter, 93, of Lake Martin, AL passed away at Bethany House, Auburn, AL, Sunday, April 23, 2023. She was born May 28, 1929. Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10 to 11am at Elizabeth Ann Seton Center at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Tallassee, AL. Funeralservice will follow at 11 am in the church with Father Mateusz Rudzik officiating. Burial will follow inRose Hill Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Cotter, Sr. and her daughter,Nadine Cotter. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Kathleen Cotter; her sons, Timothy
(Lisa) Cotter Jr., Patrick (Dee) Cotter and Mark (Rhonda) Cotter; grandchildren, Craig (Grace) Cotter,Corey Cotter, Justin (Chelsea) Cotter, Timothy Cotter III, Cameron Cotter, Tristen Cotter and Skye Rowell; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Cotter, Colton Cotter and Jackson Cotter. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be memorial contributions to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Tallassee, AL or Bethany House, Auburn, AL. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
