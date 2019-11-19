Rosemary Maureen Meadows Barker, age 90, died on November 11, 2019,
in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She was born on October 31, 1929, in Tallassee, Alabama, the second daughter of James Preston and Maehalie Rich Meadows. In Tallassee High School, she was the student body president and a cheerleader. After graduating with a BS degree in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama in 1951, she taught in elementary schools in Pensacola, Florida, where she met and married her husband of fifty years, the late CDR Merle Maurice Barker, USN, Ret. While accompanying her husband to his duty stations, she taught school in different states and in Naples, Italy. In the Philippine Islands, she was the Girl Scout Chairman for the Subic Bay/Cubi Point Naval bases. The family traveled to many foreign countries.
Upon returning to the USA after living overseas, Mrs. Barker taught with the City of Virginia Beach Public Schools at Plaza Elementary School for almost twenty years and was awarded the PTA Lifetime Membership. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered for seven years at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She joined the Hospital Auxiliary, the Institute for Learning in Retirement Association, the Genealogical Society of Virginia Beach, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the United States Daughters of 1812, and the Daughters of the American Colonists. She served in different offices of the Francis Land Chapter of the DAR including Regent and became an Honorary Regent. Mrs. Barker was an active member in many groups at Scott Memorial UMC where she especially enjoyed singing in the choir and received the “Special Member” award in the United Methodist Women's Society.
Mrs. Barker is survived by three daughters and one son: Deborah Smyth (John) of Phoenix, AZ, Melanie Barker of Virginia Beach, VA, Suzanne Goodell of Sacramento, CA and Maurice Barker (Debbie) of Tallahassee, FL; her three grandchildren Carolyn and William Goodell and Ryan Barker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, an infant daughter Maureen Amanda Barker, a beloved sister Carolyn Smith, and a son-in-law Bob Goodell. We, the family, loved her so very much and will miss her more than any words here could ever express. She also had a host of friends who loved and will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Tallassee, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.