Russ Allen Bush of Jacksonville FL, and formerly of Montgomery AL, passed away at his home on December 1, 2019. Allen was born in Marianna FL on November 7, 1968. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Bowles (Bobby) of Tallassee, AL, father, Dale Bush (Janet) of Jacksonville, FL, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends. Allen attended Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, FL, Gulf Coast College in Panama City, FL and Troy University, Montgomery, AL. He was also a graduate of Crescent School of Gaming, Gulfport, MS and was previously employed by the Palace Casino in Biloxi. He was currently employed by Commonwealth Roofing Co. in Jacksonville as an account manager. Allen was an avid sports fan and participated in many sports throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones and many friends. A private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Russ Allen Bush
