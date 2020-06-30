Sandra Gayle Rutland, 76, of Tallassee, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn. Graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in Carrville Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Visitation will be at Corbitt's Funeral Home prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Mrs. Rutland is survived by her nieces and nephews Ilona Willet, Yolanda Bailey, Mark Rutland, Shannon Rutland, Jeoffery Rutland, Joel Rutland, Bridget Rutland, Brittany Lansdon, and Richard Bradley Rutland; many great nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law Sandra J. Rutland; and her special friend Earl Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents J.C. and Tommie Rutland, her brothers Richard and Ronald Rutland, and her nephew Tracey Rutland.
