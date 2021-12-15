Sharon Melissa Kersey Lee
Sharon Melissa Kersey Lee, 65, of Notasulga, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Christ’s Gospel Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Macon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service bringing at 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughter Angela (Anthony) Hall; her son Thomas Lee; her grandchildren Harley Lee, and Michael (Madison) Hall; her great granddaughter Serenity Busha; her brother Phillip Lamar Kersey; and her mother-in-law Vickie Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie F. Lee, Jr., and her parents Marlin and Flora Jean Kersey. Mrs. Lee was a member of Christ’s Gospel Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.