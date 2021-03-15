Sister Brenda (Brenda Mary) Monahan died peacefully on February 28, 2021 at Seton Residence in Evansville, Indiana at the age of 56 from cancer. Sister Brenda was born on May 23, 1964 in Wildwood, New Jersey and was one of four children of Elizabeth (Ryan) and Michael Monahan. Sister graduated from Tallassee High School in Alabama in 1982 and received a BS in Elementary Education from the University of Montevallo In Montevallo, Alabama in 1986. She entered the Daughters of Charity in Evansville, Indiana on June 29, 1991 and served 30 years. Brenda loved cooking, painting and Alabama football. Her laugh was warm and infectious. Her love of family was never ending. Her passion for teaching and love of God was inspiring. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Tallassee, Alabama. Sister Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Michael Monahan; brother-in-law, Vernon Stabler and sister-in-law, Nati Monahan. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Lee Stabler; her brothers, David Monahan and Bill Monahan (wife Kellie); nieces, Alex Monahan and Shannon Sayler (husband Matthew); great niece, Lorelei; great nephew, Caspian; nephews, Mitchell and John Monahan, as well as her Sisters in Community and close friends, Sister Deb and Sister Joan. Donations may be made to the Mother Seton School Scholarship Fund, 100 Creamery Road, Emmittsburg, Maryland 21727. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
