Sue H. Bass
1940-2021
Sue H. Bass of Auburn, was born to the late Willie and Minnie Howard Hornsby on February 10, 1940 and passed away at Bethany House on April 1, 2021. She was 81 years old.
Sue was preceded in death by her son, Bryant Bass; sisters, Mavis Hancock, Evelyn Golden, Thalia Shockley, and Elaine Tippett; brothers, Douglas Hornsby, and Murray Hornsby.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbur Bass; daughter, Renee Segrest (Tony); son, Brent Bass (Sharon); grandchildren, Brandon Segrest (Rachel), Taylor Barraza (Evan), and Derrick Bass; great grandchildren, Ethan Segrest, Audrey Segrest, and Anna Segrest, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Park with Steve Smith officiating.
A tribute to my lovely mother-Sue Bass: Today I had to say goodbye to my precious mother. It was so hard. It has been so sad to see her suffer so much of the past several years. The way that she handled it was remarkable. I just really don't remember her complaining even though things got so bad at times. My son was talking to me today about how that so much of who I am is what I have learned from my mother. I guess I had never really thought about it that way, but It is so true. She taught me so much about being a wife, taking care of children, cooking, cleaning, and so many other things, (including to wash my hands before I cook!-She believed in being clean in the kitchen). Mother had so many friends and that was because she was a friend. She loved being around people. My mother also was a God-fearing woman who was fervent in her Christian beliefs. She has done many good works for others. She is now at rest from her works, and they have followed with her. It is comforting to know that. As she was dying today I said to her about Jesus talking to the man on the cross saying "Today thou Shalt be with me in Paradise." I shall miss her so much, but if she couldn't get better, she is so much better off. May God bless and keep her in his care. I miss you Momma. Love, Renee
