Susan D. “Dee” Buckner, 64, of Tallassee, passed away June 28, 2021. She was born December 2, 1956 in Fulton, Georgia. She resided in Tallassee for 32 years. A memorial service to honor her life will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Joshua Cullars officiating. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David L. Buckner; son, Shawn, daughter, Katrina; grandchildren, Autumn, T.J., Logan, Katelyn “Bug”; great granddaughter, Addie; brother, Randall Ashley; and many aunts, uncles, other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to help with medical bills and memorial cost at Max Credit Union under the name David L. Buckner. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
