Susan Elizabeth Riopel was born on Mar 16, 1952 in NY to Joseph Riopel and Eleanor Mennone Riopel. She passed away on Oct 1, 2020. She grew up in Ct and moved to Ohio and met and married Ron Hagar. There were three children from that union. They are Joseph, Jennifer, and Rebecca. She is survived by her children and grandchildren.
She is also survived by siblings: Chris Riopel (Abbie) of FL, Joseph Riopel (Carmen), Eleanor DiMartino, all of CT, Cynthia Izquierdo, Armond Riopelle, James Riopel (Luann), Virginia Travis all of AL, and Evelyn Leverett (Glenn) of GA and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Irene Carfi and Carolyn Pruitt.
