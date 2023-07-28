Mrs. Teresa “Denise” Newman, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 53. She was born March 9, 1970, in Tallassee, Alabama, to William Thomas and Teresa Diane Sanders Scott.
Mrs. Newman is survived by her husband of 22 years, Johnny Newman; daughters, Harley Blair Newman and Callie Elise Newman; step-children, Christa Lynn Gidous, Johnny Newman II, Dustin Wayne Newman and James Coty Newman; mother, Teresa Smith and step-father, Jimmy Koutney; brothers, Leon Scott (Kim) and Jamie Koutney (Shannon); sister, Penni Scott (Robin); 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her special dog, Lola.
She is preceded in death by her father, William T. “Tom” Scott.
Denise enjoyed reading from her tablet and taking care of “her babies.”
The family will receive friends Friday, July 28, 2023, from 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Learning Tree, 101 South Dubois Street, Tallassee, Alabama 36078.
