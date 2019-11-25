Thomas Eugene Foley, 81, of Notasulga, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Salem Macon Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. Mr. Foley is survived by his wife of 32 years Susan Whitman Foley; his daughter Gina Schaffer, two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his step-son Travis Smith, his brother-in-law Kenny K. (Deborah) Whitman, Jr., several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Joey. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Willie Mae Foley, his brother Robert W. “Bobby” Foley, and his brother-in-law Marty T. Whitman. He loved to play golf and enjoyed woodworking. Mr. Foley was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
