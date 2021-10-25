Thomas M. Stone, Jr., 72, of Eclectic, passed away October 14, 2021. He was born
November 17, 1948. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Linville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rex Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Stone. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Stone; children, Heath (Amy) Stone and Josh (JoAnn) Stone; grandchildren, JoAnna, Caitlyn, Nathaniel, Carson and his mother Tara, Tyler and his mother Jennifer and Cooper and his mother Tricia; great grandchild, Abiel; sisters, Marie Houston, Martha Finley and Teresa Montgomery and a large, loving extended family. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He was a dedicated Pastor and retired after 48 years of ministry. His hobbies were going to the beach, golfing and he especially loved reading the Word of God. He loved working at Marco’s and absolutely loved his Marco’s family. He enjoyed going to Cornerstone Coffee in Eclectic where there is a memorial set up in honor of PT. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
