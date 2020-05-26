Tommy Jack Gunn Sr. passed away from this life on earth at his home in Millbrook Alabama surrounded by love ones on May 17, 2020 at the age of 85.
Tommy was born March 13, 1935 in the small mill town of Tallassee Alabama. He was the third of eight children born to Grady and Lizzie Gunn.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father Grady Rodgers Gunn, his mother Lizzie Alma Webster Gunn, his sister Mae Nella Edwards Jones, His 3 brothers Joe Ronald Gunn, Willie Mack Gunn, and Howard Earnest Gunn.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife Patsy Ruth Roy Gunn. They were married on December 27,1958 and shared 62 years of love and joy together.
Tommy is lovingly remembered by his two children; daughter Jacqueline Dannette Gunn Collister of Lawrenceville GA, and son Tommy Jack Gunn Jr. (Linda Rambo) of Millbrook Al. He is survived by six grandchildren; Jessica Nicole Collister of Atlanta GA, William David Collister III (Mary Beth) of Spring Hill TN, Tommy Jack Gunn III of Millbrook AL, Ethan Alexander Gunn (Halyn Dorman) of Millbrook Al., Thomas Ryan Hickman of Panama City Beach FL, Alysia Brianna Hickman of Panama City Beach Fl, and one great granddaughter Nora Alexandria Gunn of Millbrook AL. He is also survived by three brothers; John David Gunn (Elsie) of Tampa FL, Jerald Lee Gunn (Pat) of Prattville AL, Bobby Donald Gunn of Houston TX. He is survived by one fur baby Sassy and special family friend Sharon Hicks-Bibb (Larry) of Montgomery AL. Tommy is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.
After graduating from Tallassee High School where he was quarterback of the football team and played baseball he moved to Montgomery where he met the love of his life, Patsy. They were married in December of 1958 and shortly after he went to work for the Montgomery Fire Department. In a twenty three year career he advanced to the rank of district chief and retired as Montgomery Fire Marshall in 1984. While working and advancing to the rank of district chief- Fire Marshall he also earned a degree in Fire Science from Alexander City Community College and Auburn University Montgomery. After retiring from the Montgomery Fire Department and traveling with his wife Tommy began a second career as head of security at the Montgomery Advertiser where he retired a second time in 2002.
Tommy loved large family gatherings. Family, faith, friends and working with the youth were a big part of his life. He coached Dixie Youth Baseball and Peewee football for fifteen years. He served on the Capital Heights Jr. High Community center board for eight years. Tommy spent most of his life mentoring young men. He strongly believed in keeping kids busy and off the streets. He believed today’s youth are our tomorrow’s leaders. He loved watching Auburn football, Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and his grandkids playing ball. He enjoyed fishing, working in his flower beds and planting special flowers for Patsy.
Tommy’s life is one that is unforgettable. He brought so much joy and love to everyone who knew him. His smile and dimples could light up a room and you could not help but to smile back. His laughter was contagious. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers are Tommy Jack Gunn Jr. William David Collister III, Tommy Jack (TJ) Gunn III, Ethan Alexander Gunn, Thomas Ryan Hickman, and Johnny Gunn.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Ruff, Todd Miller, Bill Parker and Larry Bibb.
The visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel funeral home, 945 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109 on May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Leak Memory Chapel following visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Floyd Carmack officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Heart Association or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in honor of Tommy Gunn Sr.
American Heart Association www2.heart.org or 1800-AHA-USA1
Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research www.michaeljfox.org/donate or 1-800-708-7644 P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
