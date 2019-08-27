Travis Ryan Stewart, 27, of Tallassee, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Tallassee at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Jim Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Roxana Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Mr. Stewart is survived by his mother Eleanor Jo Stewart; his father Roy Charles Stewart; his grandmother Mary Annette Stewart; his aunts Julene (Randy) Smith, Rita (Phil) Klonglan, Ludie Faircloth, Louise (Gary) Carter, and Debra (Edwin) Kotara; his uncles Buck Faircloth and Billy (Sherry) Stewart; his best friend Luke Ledbetter; his girlfriend Kristey Taunton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Warren Hardy Faircloth, Audrey Faircloth Courtney, and Edward Lumen Stewart; his step father Travis Courtney; and his brother Charles Edward Stewart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.