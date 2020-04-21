Vicky Ross Fleming Miller, 53, was born Jan. 20, 1967 in Pensacola, FL, and passed away in her sleep on April 11, 2020, at her home in Notasulga, AL.
She was laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Notasulga, AL, buried near her father-in-law. She leaves behind five children Anthony Fleming (Janie) of Clanton, AL, Andrew Fleming (Jessica) of Sylacauga, AL, Adam Fleming of NC, Ricki Bolden (Ashton) of Carrolton, GA, and Austin Miller of Notasulga, AL; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her parents Myrtle Miller (& Pa) Douglas Miller of Redhill, AL; her siblings Kimberly Whitfield (Thomas) of Kent, AL, James B Ross II of Alex City, AL, David Ross (Amanda) of Redhill, AL; and her beloved husband David Miller of Notasulga, AL. She was preceded in death by her father James B. Ross.
She was a retired LPN Nurse and loved raising and selling her chickens, eggs, and goats.
She was loved by her family and will be missed.
Her family will have a gathering after covid-19 restrictions are over at her mother's home.
