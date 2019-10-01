Virginia Ann Knowles, 81, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at her home from an extended illness surrounded by her loving children, family and friends. She was the first of five children born to the late Reverend Daniel and Thea Olean Rhodes in the Union community. Virginia was a devoted Christian who became a member of Union Methodist Church in 1948. She was a true servant of God serving in the church choir and on many programs and committees of her church. She was a faithful wife to her husband Gene for 44 years, and a mother that loved her children fiercely. At the age of 39, she became a nurse finding employment with Wilder’s Nursing Home in Dadeville for 21 years. After retiring, she continued to serve by sitting with several people in the community, and when her mother became a patient of Wilder’s Nursing Home, she returned to work part-time to be near her, and oversee her care. She enjoyed her community service by serving as a poll-worker for more than 20 years. Virginia was loved by all who knew her, and she will be remembered for three important things: a survivor - surviving breast cancer three times, she had a loving nurturing heart as a care giver, and most of all the love for her God.
Virginia’s favorite motto was, “Always be kind to one another.”
Virginia is survived by her children Donna (Mark) Carboni, Shawn Knowles, Mickey (Virginia) Knowles, Randy (Ellen) Knowles, and Debbie (Sam) Mullens; her brother Dan (Cheryl) Rhodes; her sister Bobbie Graham; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Eugene Knowles, daughter Ginger Lee Creamer, son Stan Creamer, daughter Debra Ledbetter, her parents Reverend Daniel W. and Thea Olean Rhodes, her brother Roger W. Rhodes, and her sister, Wylodene Britt.
Visitation will be held at Union Methodist Church, Hwy 50 in the Union Community, at 10:00 A.M. followed by the celebration of life service at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with The Reverend Daniel Rhodes and The Reverend David Waldrop officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Methodist Church building fund.
