Wanda Burt, 82, of Eclectic, passed away March 26, 2021. She was born October 22, 1938.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Eclectic with Rev. Britt Green officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Greenville, AL with Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Coach Terry E. Burt; parents, Claude Jackson and Jessie Mae Newsome; and brothers, Ronnie Newsome, Buddy Newsome and Harry Newsome. She is survived by her children, Pidge (Russ) Yeager of Austin, TX and Teresa (Chuck) Hodge of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Luke Yeager (Emily), Rebecca Hardtmeier (Mike), Cody Hodge (Cinda), Lilly Johnson (Baylor) and Teri Clark (Jonathan); great grandchildren, Luke, Ellie and Quinn; siblings, Bobby Newsome, Myra Williams, Michael Newsome and Kenny Newsome; and a loving extended family. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Eclectic. Her hobbies were playing Bridge, gardening, and watching high school and college sports. She enjoyed holding babies whenever she could, traveling with friends, and talking about her family. Per the family’s request, Covid-19 precautions of wearing masks and practicing social distancing are required. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Mt Carmel Cemetery, 111 Stoneroad Dr, Greenville, AL 36037, in care of David Burt in her memory. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.