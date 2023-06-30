Mrs. Weida Workman, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born January 31, 1948, in Tallassee, Alabama to Joseph A. and Vera Lucille Wesson McNelley.
Mrs. Workman is survived by her husband, William A. Workman; son, Marshal Workman (Melissa); daughter, Angie Workman; brother, John McNelley (Carol); grandchildren, Ashlynne Stenroos, Aubree Workman, MJ Purcell, Marlani Purcell, Austin Purcell (Nioca); great grandchildren, Kaysen Workman, Ronee Sanders, Lily Serrato, Mason Purcell and Jasper Purcell; niece, Johna Golomb (Jamie) and two great nieces, Carli Chavez (Erik) and Natali McCord.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Vera McNelley.
There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences are available at www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
