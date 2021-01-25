Wilbert L. Starks, Sr. was born to Willie and Viella Starks on November 6, 1936 in Union Springs, Alabama. He grew up in Tallassee, Alabama. After graduating from R. R. Moton High School, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Dietetics. He later obtained a certificate in Clinical Dietetics.
Wilbert pledged Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Gamma Epsilon chapter during his college years. He became a life-time member of that august fraternity. He was a member of the Columbia, Maryland chapter.
While in college, Wilbert met his future wife, Doris. They were inducted into the U. S. Army together and served as medical support for the 49th Armored Division. They were married on December 25th (Christmas Day), 1961.
In Columbia, Maryland, the Starkses were active. members of Saint John Baptist Church, where Wilbert sang in the Men’s Chorus and served on committees.
After moving to Charles Town, Wilbert and Doris joined Zion Episcopal Church. At Zion, Wilbert served on the Vestry and on several committees.
Wilbert was retired from Bristol-Myers-Squibb where he worked as a Territory Sales Manager in the Nutritional Division. He received many awards for his work.
Wilbert leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life his dear wife, Dr. Doris N. Starks; sons Wilbert L. (Bert) Starks, Jr. and Garrick E. Starks of Charles Town; brother Willie Starks (Alice) of Los Angeles, California; sister Mrs. Eddie (John) Hunter of Jacksonville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Others who celebrate his life remember him as a fine, loving person include his fraternity brothers, church members, neighbors in Huntfield, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Zion Episcopal Church, Congress Street, Charles Town, WV with Rev. Dean Lawrence officiating.
Interment will be in Pleasant View Memory Gardens on Wednesday.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Leroy Raines and George Olen, members of Zion.
Thanks to all who were supportive during this difficult time.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuskegee National Nursing Alumni Association (TUNNAA) in memory of Wilbert L. Starks, Sr. for the purpose of nursing education at Tuskegee University in Alabama. Send donations to:
Joyce McCarroll, MSN, President ,TUNNAA, P.O. Box 601, Fairfield, AL 35064
In keeping with CDC guidelines and because of COVID-19, there will be no repast following the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.