Willard Daniel “Danny” Harrison, age 69, a lifetime resident of Tallassee passed away on May 19, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born July 18, 1953. Left to mourn his loss and celebrate his life are his wife of 50 years Renee’; daughters Stephanie and Leah (Matt) and beloved niece Susan (Scotty) Wallace. He also leaves behind great nephew Andrew Bennett; grandsons Joseph Burdette, Luke Burdette and James Missildine; mother-in-law Lee Jane Brown; sisters-in-law Brenda (Jeff) Johnson, Debra (Junior) Goodman and Connie (John) Watts; and a host of other family and friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Gladys Harrison; sister Sandra Harrison Kelley and infant nephew Jeffrey Paul Kelley. Danny’s loves included God, his family, and his homeplace. He was happiest when piddling in the barn or on his tractor. He loved nature and was affectionately known to his niece and daughters as “Professor Pinetree” He also dedicated 38 years to Neptune, during which time he met some of the finest people in his career. The family would like to thank Community Hospice Care, Herren Hill Pharmacy, and all his caregivers who so lovingly supported him and his family during his illness. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm with Pastor Weldon Greer officiating. Burial will follow in Claud Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or expressions of sympathy may be memorial contributions to one’s charity or organization of choice.
