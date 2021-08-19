William “Bibba” Carr, 69, of Eclectic, passed away August 16, 2021. He was born April 15, 1952. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at East Tallassee Church of Christ with Minister Mike McElroy officiating. He is preceded in death by his father, William Barnes Carr; mother, Annie Carolyn Granger Carr; brother, David Granger Carr; and grandparents, Roy Wylie Granger and Eddis Hall Granger, Belzer Ray Carr and Kirk Carr. He is survived by his wife, Amy Carr; children, Dylan Carr (Tera) and Brett Pierce (Michael); grandchildren, Logan Pierce, Amy Laurel Pierce, Marissa Carr, Asher Norman, and Addie Grace Carr; uncles, Roy W. Granger (Nancy) and Joe Jackson; several loving nieces and nephews and his beloved lab, Ms. Eddis. Bibba graduated from Tallassee High School (Class of 1970), and Alexander City Junior College. He studied at Auburn University before working for several architecture firms where he found a passion for design. He was a member and former elder of East Tallassee Church of Christ. He founded and was the director of Labor of Love Ministries (Dobb’s House) in the late 1980’s. Bibba especially loved family, life, fishing and Auburn football. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
